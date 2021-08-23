West Bengal Civil Service exam 2021: Check paper analysis, answer key release date

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) conducted the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) 2021 preliminary examination on August 22, 2021. The exam was conducted through the OMR-based pen-and-paper mode for a duration of 2.5 hours. Answer key for the same is expected to be released in the next week, around August 29, 2021, based on the last years’ trends.

Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS 2021 prelims can download the WBCS answer key 2021 and raise objections if required. In 2019, this facility was given to candidates but in 2020, WBPSC directly released the final answer key. Hence, there is a 50-50 chance of candidates getting any such facility. Now, while waiting for the answer key to be released, here is a detailed analysis of WBCS 2021 preliminary exam.

This year, the state-level civil services exam was moderate to difficult in terms of the questions asked. However, subjects such as Indian History, current affairs and polity were lengthy and time-consuming to solve. The WBCS question paper 2021 consisted of questions pertaining to different subjects, with each subject covering more or less the same number of questions.

Subjects such as English composition and general mental ability were easy to solve and consisted of around 19-22 questions. The general science subject had around 18-20 questions which were of moderate level. Subjects such as geography of India with special emphasis on West Bengal and Indian national movement covered questions which were of moderate to difficult level. Both subjects covered around 16-19 questions each. Lastly, the history of India subject, covering around 15-17 questions, was difficult to solve.

Given the overall difficulty level and the past-year records, the cut-off in 2021 is also expected to be higher. In 2020, the cut-off for UR category candidates was 127 leading to only 4,690 candidates getting shortlisted for the next round. In 2019, the UR category cut-off was 105 resulting in 15,997 candidates getting selected.

Lastly, in 2018, the cut-off for unreserved category was 98 due to which 11,036 candidates were selected for the mains exam. Hence, reports suggest that this year, the expected cut-off for UR category is likely to be between 119-125.

Candidates who are worried about their results and the cut-off marks can calculate their tentative scores using memory-based WBCS 2021 answer keys available online. However, for the WBPSC 2021 prelims provisional answer key, candidates will have to wait for a week or so. In 2020, the answer key was released the next day but in 2019, candidates had to wait for a week.

Given these past records, the answer key is likely to be released in the next week, on the official website wbpsc.gov.in. After the release of the answer key, candidates will also get a facility to raise their objections against the same.

Authorities will consider and incorporate all the required objections into the provisional answer key and release the final draft soon, preferably in September 2021. Candidates will be evaluated based on the final answer key and WBCS 2021 results will be announced in the same month itself. Those who score equal to more than their category cut-off shall be eligible to appear for the WBCS Mains 2021.