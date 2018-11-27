West Bengal: 30 lakhs jobseekers registered in employment banks

West Bengal has around 30 lakh jobseekers registered in its employment banks, the state Assembly was informed Tuesday. “There are around 30,92,518 jobseekers registered in the employment banks of the state,” Labour minister Moloy Ghatak informed the assembly in a written reply. Around 1,63,748 people out of the 30,92,518 jobseekers are being given Yuvasree allowance in the state.

Yuvasree is a financial assistance under which the West Bengal government gives Rs 1,500 per month to jobseekers enrolled in employment banks to enable them to enhance their employability by undergoing some education or training within the period of assistance.