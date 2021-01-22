West Bengal Police constable, SI recruitment 2021: Application process for 9720 vacancies begins

The last date to apply is February 20. Representational image/ file

WB Police constable, SI recruitment 2021: The application process for the West Bengal Police constable, sub inspector (SI) posts has started. There are a total 9720 vacancies including 8632 for constable and 1088 for SI posts. The last date to apply is February 20 at wbpolice.gov.in.

For the post of constable, the minimum education qualification is to clear the madhyamik exam, while for SI post, the candidates need to possess an undergraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

West Bengal police recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 9720

Constable: 8,632

SI: 1,088.

West Bengal police recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification:

Constable: The candidates need to possess the madhyamik (class 10) passing certificate or its equivalent qualification.

SI: Candidates must have an undergraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, as per the notification.

Age limit: The upper age limit is capped at 27 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit of five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC category candidates will be applicable.

Pay scale:

Constable: The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with a grade pay of Rs 2,600.

SI: Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 7,100 to Rs 37,600. Additional grade pay of Rs 3,900 and allowances will also be paid extra.

The last date to submit applications is February 20, while the candidates can pay their application fee till February 23 through online mode using Punjab National Bank challan.