WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check score

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Prelims 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results from the official website — wbpsc.gov.in.

This year, a total of 3833 candidates have qualified to appear for the Mains exam. The WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on August 22, 2021.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC — wbps.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘List of candidates qualified for main examination of West Bengal Civil Service (executive) etc. Examination (preliminary ) 2021’

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Search for your roll number in this PDF.

Step 5: Download your WBCS Prelims result 2021 for future reference.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission has also released the list of cut-offs: 121.67 for general, OBC – A and OBC – B, 114 for SC, 101.67 for PwD and 94.33 for ST.

This exam is conducted every year for recruitment of various Group A, B, C and D services and posts in the state of West Bengal. To appear for the West Bengal Civil Services exam, the candidate should be an Indian citizen, have good health and character and suitability in all respects for appointment to Government service, and be be able to read, write and speak in Bengali (except for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali).