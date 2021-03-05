WBPSC SI result released, here’s how to check

WBPSC SI result: The West Bengal Public Service Commission on March 4 released the result of the combined competitive exam held for the post of sub-inspector in the subordinate food and supplies service. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- wbpsc.gov.in.

According to WBPSC, “For tie-break in cases where equal aggregate marks have been obtained by more than a candidate precedence has been allowed to a candidate obtaining higher marks in the personality test. If the tie still persists, precedence has been allowed to a candidate senior in age.”

WBPSC SI result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, search with your roll number and name

Step 4: Qualified candidates’ name will be highlighted on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.