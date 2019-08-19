Toggle Menu
WBPSC releases Civil Service Main exam answer key

WBPSC releases Civil Service Main exam answer key

WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019: The answer key is available at the website pscwbonline.gov.in.

WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the civil services main examination 2019. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can download the answer key through the official website- pscwbonline.gov.in.

The candidates can submit their objections if any till August 21, 2019. Once the answer key is released candidates will be given a chance to raise objections. If the objections are accepted a final answer key will also be released.

The main examination results will be declared in September. The recruitment examination was conducted from July 25 to 28, 2019.

WBPSC Main exam answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- pscwbonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

