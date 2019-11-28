WBPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor posts

The selection of the candidates for Assistant Professor will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Screening Test and Interview. (Representational Image) The selection of the candidates for Assistant Professor will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Screening Test and Interview. (Representational Image)

WBPSC recruitment 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of assistant professor posts. The registration process will start on November 29, 2019 and the candidates can apply till December 19, 2019 on the website-www.pscwbonline.gov.in

Candidates should note that the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali is an essential requirement but it is not mandatory for candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali.

WBPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Academic qualification: Candidates should have secured a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade at the Master’s level. They should also have qualified in the National Eligibility Test (NET). However, the candidates who have been awarded a PhD degree from the University Grants Commission shall be exempted NET/ SLET/SET. For detailed information about academic qualification, the candidates should check the official notification.

WBPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 210 as application fee. However, SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities do not have to pay any fee.

WBPSC recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a preliminary screening test and interview. The qualifying marks in an interview for the general category is 40 per cent, for OBC is 38 per cent, for SC is 35 per cent and for ST candidates is 30 per cent.

WBPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates must apply for the above posts on the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in from November 29, 2019 to December 19, 2019.

WBPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid in the group of Rs.15, 600- to Rs 39,100 plus grade pay of Rs 6,000.

