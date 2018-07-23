WBPSC recruitment 2018: Serve as a Lecturer; check subjects, eligibility and salary details

WBPSC recruitment 2018: Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in

WBPSC recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Lecturer. The posts are temporary but are likely to be permanent. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in. They should also have the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali. This is not mandatory for those whose mother tongue is Nepali as they will be tested at the time of interview. The selection will be made on the basis of a screening test/written test.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies:

Designation

Lecturer

Subjects

Civil Engineering: 82

Electrical Engineering: 101

Mechanical Engineering: 102

Computer Science & Technology: 44

Automobile Engineering: 18

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 40

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 3

Survey Engineering: 14

Physics: 40

Chemistry: 28

Mathematics: 39

Humanities: 41

Multimedia Technology: 5

3D Animation and Graphics: 6

Chemical Engineering: 8

Metallurgical Engineering: 10

Food Processing Technology: 5

Architecture: 5

Mining Engineering: 1

Mining Survey: 2

Computer Software Technology: 1

Petrochemical Engineering: 1

Medical Laboratory Technology: 2

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a first class bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university/ institution or equivalent.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400/ 6000.

Important dates

Online application submission commencement: July 24

Last date for receiving online application: August 13

Last date for payment of fees: August 13

