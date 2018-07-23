WBPSC recruitment 2018: Serve as a Lecturer; check subjects, eligibility and salary details

WBPSC recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Lecturer. The posts are temporary but are likely to be permanent. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in. They should also have the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali. This is not mandatory for those whose mother tongue is Nepali as they will be tested at the time of interview. The selection will be made on the basis of a screening test/written test.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies:
Designation
Lecturer
Subjects
Civil Engineering: 82
Electrical Engineering: 101
Mechanical Engineering: 102
Computer Science & Technology: 44
Automobile Engineering: 18
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 40
Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 3
Survey Engineering: 14
Physics: 40
Chemistry: 28
Mathematics: 39
Humanities: 41
Multimedia Technology: 5
3D Animation and Graphics: 6
Chemical Engineering: 8
Metallurgical Engineering: 10
Food Processing Technology: 5
Architecture: 5
Mining Engineering: 1
Mining Survey: 2
Computer Software Technology: 1
Petrochemical Engineering: 1
Medical Laboratory Technology: 2
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a first class bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university/ institution or equivalent.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400/ 6000.
Important dates
Online application submission commencement: July 24
Last date for receiving online application: August 13
Last date for payment of fees: August 13
