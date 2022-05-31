scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
WBPSC Prelims admit card 2022: Check how to download

Registered candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website — wbpsc.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
May 31, 2022 2:30:47 pm
admit cardCandidates have to also carry a valid original identity proof with admit card. (Representative Image)

WBPSC civil services prelims exam: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will be releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the West Bengal Civil Service preliminary exam 2022 today, i.e May 31, 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website — wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC preliminary exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The examination will begin from 12 pm and continue till 2:30 pm. 

WBPSC civil services prelims admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘candidate’s corner’ in the top right of the page, click on ‘download admit card’ link.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as roll number and date of birth (DOB) to login.

Step 4: After clicking on login, candidates will be able to access their admit cards. 

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. 

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in the admit card and ensure there are no factual or spelling errors.

As per the official notice, candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with a document and a hard copy of e-admit card to the examination centre. Soft copy of the admit card will not be accepted in the exam hall. 

