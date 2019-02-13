WBPSC group D admit card for interview released, check how to download

WBPSC group D admit card: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the call letters for the personality test for group D recruitment exams. The exams were conducted in 2017. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, pswbonline.gov.in.

Advertising

The interviews or personality test (PT) round will begin from February 19, 2019 onwards and will last till March 8, 2019. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and the afternoon shifts will begin at 1:30 pm, according to the official release.

WPSC group D admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pswbonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘admit card’ under the ‘students corner’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on download next to WBPSC group D exam link

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Admit card will appear. Candidates need to download admit card and take a print out of the same. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card. The result based on the personality test or interview is the provisional and the final result will only be declared after original documents verification, according to the commission.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.