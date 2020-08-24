WBPSC extends application deadline for Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam

Application process extended till August 31. Representational image/ file

WBPSC recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam 2020. The candidates can now apply till August 31 through the website- pscwbapplication.in. “It is notified that the last date for filing online application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer has been extended up to August 31, 2020,” the official notification mentioned.

The candidates can apply through the website- pscwbapplication.in. Fill the required details. Pay the application fee. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam dates for PSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam is yet to be announced. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the pscwbapplication.in. The recruitment exam will be held in two papers- paper 1 on General Studies and paper-II on Engineering (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical). The paper will have 150 questions of 300 marks.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a preliminary screening test and interview. The qualifying marks in an interview for the general category is 40 per cent, for OBC is 38 per cent, for SC is 35 per cent and for ST candidates is 30 per cent.

About WBPSC

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is an organisation which is able to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments, subordinate offices. The exam will be held in recruitment to various departments of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd