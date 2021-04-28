WBPSC defers Civil Services and other exams

West Bengal Public Service Commission today postponed various examinations including civil service exam. The WBPSC examinations were scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to June 30, 2021 has been deferred and the new dates will be announced in due course. The official notice is available at wbpsc.gov.in. The decision has been taken due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. UPSC too has postponed exams.

The West Bengal Civil Service (exe) (main) examination 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 19 and 21, West Bengal Civil Service (exe) etc (prelims) exam 2021 was scheduled on May 30 and West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (prelims) examination 2020 was scheduled on June 13.

As per the official notice, the fresh dates for the postponed examination would be “announced in due course”. The commission will post all updates on the official site.