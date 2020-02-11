WBPSC Civil Services prelimary answer key released: How to download, raise objection

WBPSC answer key: Download at wbpsc.gov.in. (Representational Image) WBPSC answer key: Download at wbpsc.gov.in. (Representational Image)

WBPSC Civil Services answer key: The West Bengal Service Commission (WBPSC) released the preliminary answer key for the state civil service examination. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam on February 9 can download the same from the official websites, wbpsc.gov.in and pscwbonline.gov.in.

In case candidates have any queries in the answer sheet, they can raise objections. The last date to raise objections is February 18. A final answer key will be released after considering the objections. The WBPSC civil services result will be based on the final answer key.

WBPSC Civil Services Preliminary answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the whats new category, click on ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

Those who clear prelims will be called for main. After clearing the two, candidates will be called for personality test. Those who have cracked the exam will get a salary up to Rs 37,600 with additional grade pay of Rs 3,900.

