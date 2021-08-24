WBPSC Civil Services 2021 answer key released: How to download, raise objection

WBPSC Civil Services answer key: The West Bengal Service Commission (WBPSC) released the preliminary answer key for the state civil service examination. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam on August 22 can download the same from the official websites, wbpsc.gov.in and pscwbonline.gov.in.

In case candidates have any queries in the answer sheet, they can raise objections. The candidates can raise objections within five days from August 30. A final answer key will be released after considering the objections. The WBPSC civil services result will be based on the final answer key.

WBPSC Civil Services answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the whats new category, click on ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

Top Education News Tripura to reopen schools, colleges from August 25 citing reduced Covid cases

TS EAMCET result 2021: When and where to check

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Second merit list to be released tomorrow Click here for more

Those who clear prelims will be called for main. After clearing the two, candidates will be called for personality test. Those who have cracked the exam will get a salary up to Rs 37,600 with additional grade pay of Rs 3,900.