WBPSC Civil Services 2020 Main answer key released: How to download

WBPSC Civil Services Main answer key: The West Bengal Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the main answer key for the state civil service examination. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment on August 28 and 29 can download the same from the official websites, wbpsc.gov.in and pscwbonline.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the commission has released the answer keys for the civil services executive exam for papers III, IV, V and VI. The result of the Main exam is expected soon. The aspirants are advised to keep a track of all updates on the official website.

How to check WBPSC Main answer key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC– wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘examination’ tab and click on the ‘Answer Key’ option

Step 3: A new window would open on your screen. Click on the ‘notifications’ link

Step 4: Click on the link for the answer key of the relevant paper

After clearing the main exam, candidates will be called for a personality test. Those who crack all rounds will get a salary up to Rs 37,600 with an additional grade pay of Rs 3,900.