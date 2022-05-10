WBPSC Civil Service 2022 exam dates released: Check schedule here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the dates for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) preliminary examination, 2022, and the WB audit and accounts service prelims exam, 2021. The examination schedule is available on the official website of WBPSC — wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS executive preliminary examination, 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2022. The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled up on the results of the examination will be announced by the WBPSC in due time.

The WBPSC audit and accounts service exam 2021 will be conducted on July 3, 2022, to fill 36 vacancies.

Both the WBPSC audit and accounts service exam 2021 and WBCS examination are divided into two parts – a written test and a personality test. The written examination will be conducted in two stages – Preliminary examination (objective MCQ) and Main examination (objective MCQ and conventional type).