WBPSC AE 2021 admit card: When and from where to download

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit cards for Assistant Engineer (AE) (Mechanical/ Electrical) prelims exam on November 22. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download the admit card at pscwbonline.gov.in.

The admit cards will be available from 11:30 am onwards on November 22. The exam will be held in a single shift 12 noon to 2 pm on November 28.

How to Download WBPSC AE 2021 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at pscwbonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Link “WBPSC Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket 2021”.

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: WBPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

The exam will consist of a total of 100 objective-type questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

The exam is being held to select Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering.

“No admit card will be issued from the office of the commission. All the candidates are allowed provisionally to appear at the said test. In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the commission’s office on November 25-26 between 11 am to 3:30 pm,” read the official notice by WBPSC.