WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: Apply for 668 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 40,000

WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) invited applications for the post of sub-inspector (SI) in West Bengal Police. The application process has begun today and will be closed on 5 pm on September 9. A total of 668 vacancies are advertised.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for the preliminary test, mains, and physical endurance test. Selected candidates will have to undergo a training course at Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy or Subsidiary Training Centre, as applicable.

WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have an undergraduate degre in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age to be eligible to apply for the post. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019. Relaxation in upper age limit of five years forSC/ST and three years for OBC category candidates will be applicable.

WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, policewb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘recruitment’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘download offline application’

Step 4: Select the post you wish to apply for in the left-side

Step 5: Read instructions, click on ‘download form’ button

Step 6: Fill form and submit at Sahaj Mitra Kendras (Tathya Mitra Kendras)

The applicants are advised to note down the Unique Application Serial No. for all future communication with the Board, as per the official notification.

WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: Fee

An application fee of Rs 270 will be applicable. The Sc and ST category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee, however, a processing fee of Rs 20 will be applicable.

WBPRB Bengal Police SI recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 7,100 to Rs 37,600. Additional grade pay of Rs 3,900 and allowances will also be paid extra.

