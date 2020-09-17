WBCS prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Check WBCS prelims result at wbpsc.gov.in. Representational image/ file

WBCS Prelims Result 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results of the Civil Service preliminary exam. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check the results through the website- wbpsc.gov.in. The merit list with roll number of the selected candidates is now available on the website.

The preliminary exam was earlier conducted on February 9. The candidates who got selected will now appear for mains.

WBCS prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘List of candidates qualified for wbcs (exe.) etc examination – 2020 (Main) on the basis of the results of wbcs (exe.) etc examination – 2020 (preliminary) against advt. no. 22/2019’

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The main examination will consist of six compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (only for candidates applying for group A and/or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects given below. There will be two papers of the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration.

The candidates selected for the posts of group A, B will be in the pay scale between Rs 15,600 to 42,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month. The candidates for the post of Group C will be in the pay scale between Rs 9,000 to 40,500 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,800 per month

For the post of Group D, the candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 7,100 to 37,600 with additional grade pay of Rs 3,900 per month.

