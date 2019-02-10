WBCS Prelims answer key 2019 to release soon at pscwbonline.gov.in, check how to download

WBCS prelims answer key 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is expected to release the answer keys for the preliminary exam for West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) at its official website, pscwbonline.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same.

Once the answer key is released candidates will be given a chance to raise objections. If the objections are accepted a final answer key will also be released. The written exam for recruitment at group A, B, C and D was conducted on February 9, 2019. Selected candidates will have to appear for the Mains exam and personality test to be eligible for the job.

WBCS prelims answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘WBCS 2019 answer key’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

The Main Examination shall consist of six Compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (Only for candidates applying for group A and/or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects given below. There will be two papers of the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration.

