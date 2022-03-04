WBCS 2022: Application process begins, 5 things to keep in mind while applying

Updated: March 4, 2022 1:33:00 pm
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the application process for the WBCS 2022 from March 3, 2022. The application process is going to take place in an online mode, on the official website wbpsc.gov.in. The state commission has already released the official West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) Executive 2022 notification on the official portal. This notification mentions important details such as exam schedule, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.
1. Application schedule
As per the official notification, the WBCS 2022 application process began on March 03, 2022. The last date to fill out the application form is March 24, 2022. This is also the last date to pay the application fee, via modes permitted by the state commission. However, candidates paying the fee through offline mode, have an extra day i.e., till March 25, 2022, to complete their transaction. However, the e-challan must be created one day prior i.e on March 24, 2022.
2. Eligibility Criteria
Before filling up the application form, candidates must ascertain their eligibility by fulfilling the following criteria:
• Degree from a recognised university
• Possess the ability to speak, read and write in Bengali, not applicable for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali
• Age limit is applicable on all candidates as prescribed by the conducting body for various groups. Madhyamik or equivalent certificate will be required as age proof.
3. Application Fee
In order to complete the application process, candidates have to make the fee payment. General category candidates and candidates from the BC category need to pay Rs 210 for registration in addition to the bank and processing charges. However, those belonging to SC, ST categories of West Bengal need not pay any amount.
4. Provision of edit window
Candidates who have successfully filled and submitted the WBCS 2022 application form will be able to access the edit window, which will remain open from April 1 to 7, 2022. However, candidates will be allowed to edit only a few fields, so the form filled in the initial stage should be filled with utmost care.
5. Examination centres
Below is given the list of the preliminary exam centres with their code. While filling the form, if asked, candidates should select the examination code from the same list:
1 – Kolkata
2 – Baruipur
3 – Diamond Harbour
4 – Barrackpore
5 – Barasat
6 – Howrah
7 – Chinsurah
8 – Burdwan
9 – Durgapur
10 – Medinipur
11 – Tamluk
12 – Bankura
13 – Purulia
14 – Jhargram
15 – Suri
16 – Krishnanagar
17 – Berhampore
18 – Malda
19 – Balurghat
20 – Raigunj
21 – Jalpaiguri
22 – Alipurduar
23 – Coochbehar
24 – Siliguri
25 – Kalimpong
26 – Darjeeling
The WBCS 2022 recruitment drive comprises two stages — written examination and personality test. The written exam is conducted in two stages, the preliminary exam, and the main exam. A preliminary exam is a screening test, candidates qualifying in it will become eligible to appear for the Mains examination. A merit list of WBCS 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the main exam and personality test.
