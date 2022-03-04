WBCS 2022: Application process begins, 5 things to keep in mind while applying

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the application process for the WBCS 2022 from March 3, 2022. The application process is going to take place in an online mode, on the official website wbpsc.gov.in. The state commission has already released the official West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) Executive 2022 notification on the official portal. This notification mentions important details such as exam schedule, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.

1. Application schedule

As per the official notification, the WBCS 2022 application process began on March 03, 2022. The last date to fill out the application form is March 24, 2022. This is also the last date to pay the application fee, via modes permitted by the state commission. However, candidates paying the fee through offline mode, have an extra day i.e., till March 25, 2022, to complete their transaction. However, the e-challan must be created one day prior i.e on March 24, 2022.

2. Eligibility Criteria

Before filling up the application form, candidates must ascertain their eligibility by fulfilling the following criteria:

• Degree from a recognised university

• Possess the ability to speak, read and write in Bengali, not applicable for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali

• Age limit is applicable on all candidates as prescribed by the conducting body for various groups. Madhyamik or equivalent certificate will be required as age proof.

3. Application Fee

In order to complete the application process, candidates have to make the fee payment. General category candidates and candidates from the BC category need to pay Rs 210 for registration in addition to the bank and processing charges. However, those belonging to SC, ST categories of West Bengal need not pay any amount.

4. Provision of edit window

Candidates who have successfully filled and submitted the WBCS 2022 application form will be able to access the edit window, which will remain open from April 1 to 7, 2022. However, candidates will be allowed to edit only a few fields, so the form filled in the initial stage should be filled with utmost care.

5. Examination centres

Below is given the list of the preliminary exam centres with their code. While filling the form, if asked, candidates should select the examination code from the same list:

1 – Kolkata

2 – Baruipur

3 – Diamond Harbour

4 – Barrackpore

5 – Barasat

6 – Howrah

7 – Chinsurah

8 – Burdwan

9 – Durgapur

10 – Medinipur

11 – Tamluk

12 – Bankura

13 – Purulia

14 – Jhargram

15 – Suri

16 – Krishnanagar

17 – Berhampore

18 – Malda

19 – Balurghat

20 – Raigunj

21 – Jalpaiguri

22 – Alipurduar

23 – Coochbehar

24 – Siliguri

25 – Kalimpong

26 – Darjeeling

The WBCS 2022 recruitment drive comprises two stages — written examination and personality test. The written exam is conducted in two stages, the preliminary exam, and the main exam. A preliminary exam is a screening test, candidates qualifying in it will become eligible to appear for the Mains examination. A merit list of WBCS 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the main exam and personality test.