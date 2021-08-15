WBPCS 2021: How to prepare in last few days

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to conduct the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) prelims examination on August 22, 2021. The official notification was released on December 21, 2020, and the WBCS application process was concluded by January 16, 2021. Now, with less than 10 days left for the prelims examination, candidates are undergoing the last phase of their preparation. In the meantime, candidates who have not yet downloaded the WBCS admit card 2021 must do the same from wbpsc.gov.in.

As a part of the preparation strategy, most candidates usually look up WBCS prelims last-minute preparation tips. On the other hand, others still worry about what should be done during this last phase of preparation? But, what they should do is to forget everything for a moment and take a look at the tips given below.

The first step to remember is that during this remaining time, it is just impossible to start and finish a new book. All that the candidates should do is focus only on revision. Topics like Current Affairs and Static GK must be revised regularly. Besides, candidates can take subject-wise special classes on YouTube that are posted by various coaching centres.

Secondly, this remaining period is ideal for the candidates to take some mock tests. But, how many should they be? Yes, a minimum of 6 to 7 full-length mock tests are enough to help the students analyze the questions and their patterns. Also, a good suggestion would be to understand the WBCS exam analysis and take some cues from them.

The scores obtained in these mock tests will help the candidates to boost their confidence and help them identify the difficult portions. In that way, they can improve and revise the portions accordingly. For example, after taking a full-length mock test, if the candidate finds that they are unable to answer 50 questions, then they can identify these topics and revise them. So, even if one is left out on the syllabus, they can easily cover them.

The third essential tip is that the candidates must make it a point to look up the portions on General Mental Ability and Current Affairs. In fact, these two portions must be touched upon on a daily basis, without fail. Candidates must practice the same number of mathematical problems and reasoning from General Mental Ability as they have been doing so far.

Since the WBCS 2021 exam date falls on August 22, 2021, it is recommended that candidates remain up to date with the Current Affairs from 2020 to August 15, 2021. In case students are unable to do so, they must still brush up on the Current Affairs from April 2021 to August 2021. On a daily basis, candidates must spend 30-35 minutes on Current Affairs.

One of the commonest study strategies adopted by most candidates is that they start revising the entire books on English, Indian History, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Indian Polity and General Science. We recommend that candidates avoid this practice. Firstly, there isn’t enough time left and secondly, the students will end up getting confused.

A pro tip in this regard would be to look at the WBCS past year question paper. But importantly, what students should do is they must revise their personal notes and/or the highlighted portions of the books, especially the M. Laxmikant one. Candidates can read through the WBCS Manual or WBCS Achiever’s Guide Book. However, they should not get into the details and facts of each paper but rather, just touch upon them.

The final tip for WBCS 2021 prelims preparation is selective. It is specifically for those students who do not have a good grasp of the subject. For the portion on English composition, they can revise from Objective General English by S P Bakshi. It is ideal that on a daily basis, candidates spend at least 30 minutes on the English paper. Additionally, they can look up the last 20 years’ question papers and specifically focus on error correction, grammar and vocabulary.

With this much effort, they can easily score a minimum of 10 to 15 marks. At this point in time, candidates must remember that they should not experiment with anything new. If they are prepared to the best of their efforts, then their WBCS 2021 result will surely be the best. Lastly, in case the candidate is not appearing for the upcoming prelims exams, then it would be helpful for them to go through the WBCS answer key 2021 once it is released.