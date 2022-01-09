WB SET 2022 exam concludes today: Check answer key and next steps to follow

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has successfully conducted the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2022 examination today i.e January 9, 2022. The exam was held in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I was held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, for those interested in teaching classes 1-5. Paper-II was conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm for candidates who wish to teach classes 6-8.

Although the exam was held in the pen-and-paper format, the questions were entirely objective in nature. So, candidates can instantly calculate their scores by referring to the WB SET 2022 question paper with the answer key available online. They can also choose to wait for the commission to release their provisional answer key to calculate the tentative score. Here’s all a candidate can do post examination.

WB SET 2022 answer key

WBCSC will be releasing the provisional answer key for WB SET 2022 exam in the next few days. This answer key will most likely be released in PDF format on the official website wbcsc.org.in. Based on past-year events, the answer key will most likely be released by January 14, 2022. However, this will only be a provisional draft which a candidate can refer to raise objections, in case of inaccuracies.

While waiting for the provisional WB SET 2022 answer key to release, candidates can also refer to answers uploaded online, especially on YouTube. Popular education portals have released dedicated videos to discuss today’s exam. These videos also provide short explanations for each question. Hence, while waiting for the provisional answer key to come out, candidates can make use of these video-based solutions.

What’s next to follow

Once the WBCSC releases the WB SET 2022 answer key, candidates can take a look at it and calculate their tentative score. In case of any mistakes or inaccuracies, the same can be communicated using the objection facility. The commission will provide this facility on the official portal for 2-3 days.

A candidate is expected to provide the question number, the right answer according to him/her and a proper justification. Only those objections with appropriate reasoning will be taken into consideration. These will be incorporated into the provisional draft to release the final answer key. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of this final draft to determine the WB SET 2022 result. So, it is important for each candidate to take a look at the provisional draft rather than wait for the final answer key to release.