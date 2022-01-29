scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
WB SET 2021 answer keys released: Check how to download

WB SET 2021 final answer key will be released after considering the changes and feedback shared by the students. The result will be based on the final answer key.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 29, 2022 1:49:58 pm
WBCSC, WB SET, WB SET 2021, Answer keysIn addition to answer keys, WBCSC has also released the question papers and jumbling formula on the official website. (Representative image)

West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released WB SET answer keys 2021.  Candidates who appeared for West Bengal State Eligibility Test can check and download the answer key form the official website — wbcsconline.in.

In addition to this, WBCSC has also released the question papers and jumbling formula on the official website.

WB SET answer key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbcsconline.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Set question paper’ tab

Step 3: A new window or tab would open. Select ‘2022’ year to view this year’s answer key

Step 4: A list of different subjects, paper and other details will be visible. Candidates can check and download subject-wise answer keys.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

WBCSC has advised candidates to match the questions from the series attempted by them following the uploaded Jumbling Formula.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer keys till February 6, 2022 on wbcscsetkeys2022@gmail.com. WB SET 2021 final answer key will be released after considering the changes and feedback shared by the students. WB SET Result 2021 will be based on the final answer key.

WB SET 2021 was conducted on January 9, 2022 in the form of two papers — Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I was conducted for candidates wanting to teach in classes 1-5. Paper-II was conducted for candidates who wish to teach classes 6-8.

