WB SET 2020 answer key released, how to raise objections

WB SET 2020 answer key: The West Bengal College Service Commission, Salt Lake has released the answer key of the State Level Eligibility Test (TEST). The candidates can download the answer key through the website- wbcsc.org.in.

The online window to raise objections will be available online until February 3, 2020. The candidates can raise objections through the official website within the given date.

The feedback regarding the answer key will not be entertained after the above-mentioned date, read the official notification.

WB SET 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbcsc.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

After the release of the final answer key, the College Service Commission will release the results of the State Eligibility Test (SET). Once released, the candidates can check the results through the website- wbcsc.org.in.

