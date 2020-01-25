WB PSC civil services WBCS prelims admit card released: Check steps to download, exam pattern

WBPSc WBPCS admit card out. WBPSc WBPCS admit card out.

WB PSC civil services prelims admit card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the West Bengal Civil Service preliminary exam 2020. The admit card can be download at the official website, pscqbonline.gov.in. The WB PSC exam is scheduled to be held on February 9, 2020 (Sunday).

Exam will be held from noon to 2:30 pm. The venue, reporting time and other details will be available in the admit card. The WBPSC Prelims call letter will be available to download till January 31, 2020 as per the official notice. It will also be alternatively downloaded from wbpsc.gov.in and pscwbapplication.in.

WB PSC civil services prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the ‘candidate’s corner’ in the top right of the page, click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on download

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card in dashboard, download

WB PSC civil services prelims admit card: Exam pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper on general studies. The paper will be objective type having 200 multiple choice questions. Each question will be for one mark and candidates will have to solve it in two and half hour. The paper will have questions on English composition, general science, current events of national and international importance, history of India, geography of India with special reference to West Bengal, Indian polity and economy, Indian national movement and general mental ability.

