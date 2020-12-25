Applications invited for 16,500 assistant teachers vacancies, only WBTET 2014 qualified candidates can apply

WBTET recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 6. Representational image/ file

WB Primary Teachers Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released a recruitment notification inviting the TET qualified candidates of 2014 to apply for the posts of assistant teachers. There are in total 16,500 vacancies notified. The application process will be closed at wbbprimaryeducation.org on January 6.

The reservation quota for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC A and B), other reserved categories shall be maintained as per the existing reservation rules as framed by the competent authority, the recruitment notification mentioned.

READ | When WBTET exam will be conducted

WBTET 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 16,500

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates should have qualified the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2014). Apart from it, he/ she shall possess the minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education.

Take mock test for Teacher Eligibility Test: Click here

The reserved category candidates will get relaxation upto 5 per cent in the qualifying marks.

Pay scale: The candidates will get a basic remuneration of Rs 28,900 plus DA, HRA, MA as admissible.

Selection process: The eligible candidates will be called for a walk-in-interview from January 10 to 17.

Application fee: The general candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while Rs 50 for the reserved category candidates.