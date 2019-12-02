West Bengal (WB) Police SI Admit Card 2019 released, check steps to download

The West Bengal (WB) Police SI preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2019. Image source: Representational Image/ File The West Bengal (WB) Police SI preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2019. Image source: Representational Image/ File

West Bengal (WB) Police SI Admit Card 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the Sub-Inspector admit cards for the preliminary examination in West Bengal Police recruitment. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website-wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates will require to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit cards. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2019 and candidates will have to produce a printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity.

WB police SI admit cards 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police , 2019’

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link that says, ‘Download admit cards’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter details asked like application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 6: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Checkk the details and download the admit cards for future reference.

No candidate will be allowed entry in the examination hall without a print out of admit card. Candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd