WB Police Constable recruitment 2022: Apply for 1666 posts; check details here

WB Police constable recruitment 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the recruitment process for the post of constable and lady constable. The last date to apply is June 27, 2022 till 11:59 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website — wbpolice.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1666 posts out of which 1410 posts are for constables and 256 posts for lady constables.

Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik or class 10 examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Age limit: The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and more than 27 years old as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC as per extant rules and orders of the Government.

WB Police Constable recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbpolice.gov.in or kolkatapolice.gov.in

Step 2: Pay the application and processing fees

Step 3: Clink on the link that reads ‘WB police constable recruitment 2022’

Step 4: Fill the required details and upload the required document in the mentioned size and format.

Step 5: Check the details once and submit the application form.

Save and download the form for the future reference.

Application fees

Candidates belonging to general category from West Bengal state have to pay a total amount of Rs.170, where the application fees is Rs.150 and the processing fees is Rs.20. SC/ST category candidates have to pay the processing fee only Rs.20.