WB police constable final result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

WB police constable final result 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) declared the final result for the recruitment drive held for posts of a police constable on October 15. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website – wbpolice.gov.in.

The merit list is also available on the notice board of the state police recruitment board at Salt Lake. Selected candidates will now be hired for 8,419 vacancies for the police constable post.

WB police constable final result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

Candidates who clear all the recruitment rounds will be recruited at a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,600.

The selection process consisted of a written exam, physical measurement test, and interview. The written exams were of two parts preliminary and mains consisting of 100 marks, 85 marks respectively. The interview is of 15 marks.

