WB Police Combined competitive exam SI result declared, interview dates out: How to download

WB Police Combined competitive exam SI result 2018: Candidates can check their result at wbpolice.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for a personality test on July 22.

WB Police Combined competitive exam SI result 2018: The West Bengal Police has released the final result for the combined competitive exam conducted to recruitment at the post of sub-inspector for both males and females at its official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the personality test which is scheduled to be conducted on July 22 at the office of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (5th floor), Block – DJ, Sector – II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091. Call letters for the same will be released on July 11, 2019.

WB Police Combined competitive exam SI result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘West Bengal Police recruitment result..’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘get details’ next to ‘final result combined competitive exam…’
Step 5: Log-in using credentials
Step 6: Result will appear, download

A total of 1527 posts were advertised by the West Bengal Police for the same in 2018. As per the official notification, the selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 7100 to Rs 37,600 and additional grade pay of Rs 3900.

