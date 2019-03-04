WB education minister assures part-time college, varsity teachers of regularisation of jobs

West Bengal government will ask the state College Service Commission to take into account the years of experience of part-time college and university teachers while considering their demand for regularisation of service, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday.

Chatterjee, however, stressed that the eligibility criteria would always be followed while regularising jobs of part-time teachers. The minister was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the convention of Bengal Eligible College and University Teachers’ Association here.

“Many participants in today’s programme asked me why they are still part-time teachers despite putting up years of service and possessing adequate qualification. They have pleaded with me to take up their case,” he said.

“I will ask the West Bengal College Service Commission as well as the Public Service Commission to take a call on their demands and give weightage to their service period,” Chatterjee said.

A member of the Association said, the minister assured them to regularise the services of those part-time teachers, who have 10-20 years of working experience.

He claimed that the minister said there will be more vacancy in higher educational institutes with the introduction of choice based credit system (CBCS) in undergraduate and post-graduate curriculum.

Besides this, Chatterjee told the convention, setting up of 10 new universities by 2021 will create more teachers’ posts, the association member said.