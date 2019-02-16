Want to work with Google? jobs for software engineers in India

Technology-giant Google has invited applications for software engineers posts in India. The vacancies are available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Telangana. The candidates with Master’s, PhD degree with a knowledge in JAVA, C++, and other programming language are preferred to apply for the posts.

Google is one of the most preferred companies for engineers. The applicant is expected to work on massive scalability and storage solutions, large-scale applications and entirely new platforms for developers around the world. They are expected to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.

Minimum qualifications:

— BS degree in Computer Science, similar technical field of study or equivalent practical experience.

— Software development experience in one or more general purpose programming languages.

— Experience working with two or more from the following: web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, and/or security software development.

— Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.

Preferred qualifications:

— Master’s, PhD degree, further education or experience in engineering, computer science or other technical related fields.

— Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to: Java, C/C++, C#, Objective C, Python, JavaScript, or Go.

— Experience developing accessible technologies.

— Interest and ability to learn other coding languages as needed.

Those who wish to apply in the respective profiles, have to visit the careers.google.com. If your resume suits their expectations, Google will call you for interview.

