Want internship with stipend in IT companies at Bangalore? here’s the list

Even while you are pursuing graduation, there are options in Information Technology (IT) companies to work for as an intern. The best part is these companies offer stipend as well. Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer.
The application process for the internship offers will be closed by February 8, 2019. The duration of every internship is around six months, and the candidates will get a salary of around Rs 8,000.
Companies offering internship positions: Salaries, last date to apply
Software Development at Nesa Medtech
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 / month
Application deadline – February 8, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Python, NET, Unity 3D, and User Interface (UI) Development.
About the Internship:
Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include:
Develop conceptual/POC software applications for defined problem statements
Provide and generate various technological options for conceptual software application based on inputs from the architecture
Develop the application for a defined architecture
Computer Hardware and Networking at Scope Business Support Services
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 / month
Application deadline – February 8, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Computer Networking
About the Internship:
Provide onsite service support for all IT products
Achieve targets and travel
Work with the knowledge of computer, laptop, networking, printer, CCTV, etc.
Mobile App Development at TypeCast Technologies
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 / month
Application deadline – February 8, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: iOS and/ or Android
About the Internship:
Work with Android and/or iOS to design, develop and debug web applications
Integrate back-end services with Android/iOS based front end needs
Work with the team to manage, optimize and customize multiple mobile applications
Create and maintain technical documentation
Software Testing at MintM
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 / month
Application deadline – February 8, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Software Testing.
About the Internship:
Test mobile app (not a conventional app)
Test web-based dashboard and data
Give design inputs/usability testing.