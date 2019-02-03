Want internship with stipend in IT companies at Bangalore? here’s the list

Even while you are pursuing graduation, there are options in Information Technology (IT) companies to work for as an intern. The best part is these companies offer stipend as well. Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer.

Advertising

The application process for the internship offers will be closed by February 8, 2019. The duration of every internship is around six months, and the candidates will get a salary of around Rs 8,000.

Companies offering internship positions: Salaries, last date to apply

Software Development at Nesa Medtech

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 / month

Application deadline – February 8, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Python, NET, Unity 3D, and User Interface (UI) Development.

About the Internship:

Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include:

Develop conceptual/POC software applications for defined problem statements

Provide and generate various technological options for conceptual software application based on inputs from the architecture

Develop the application for a defined architecture

Computer Hardware and Networking at Scope Business Support Services

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 / month

Application deadline – February 8, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Computer Networking

About the Internship:

Provide onsite service support for all IT products

Achieve targets and travel

Work with the knowledge of computer, laptop, networking, printer, CCTV, etc.

Mobile App Development at TypeCast Technologies

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 / month

Application deadline – February 8, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: iOS and/ or Android

About the Internship:

Work with Android and/or iOS to design, develop and debug web applications

Integrate back-end services with Android/iOS based front end needs

Advertising

Work with the team to manage, optimize and customize multiple mobile applications

Create and maintain technical documentation

Software Testing at MintM

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 / month

Application deadline – February 8, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Software Testing.

About the Internship:

Test mobile app (not a conventional app)

Test web-based dashboard and data

Give design inputs/usability testing.

With inputs from Internshala – online portal