Want to become a teacher? Here’s why pursuing BEd is a good option

Confused about what to do next after graduation or post-graduation? For those who have an inclination towards teaching, Bachelor of Education (BEd) is the perfect course to pursue. It is a two-year duration course and after finishing it, the candidate is appointed as a teacher in either primary school or secondary school.

In India, BEd is a popular course among both male and female candidates. The basic qualification needed for BEd is graduation. However, candidates who are done with post graduation can also apply for it. There is no national level entrance examination for BEd. However, various states, universities, and colleges conduct entrance exams for admission in the courses.

The minimum qualification for the courses varies but in general 50 to 55 marks are required in the qualifying examination.

Top colleges and universities to offer BEd as a regular courses includes Lady Shri Ram College for Women (Delhi University), Lady Irwin College (Delhi University), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Apart from offering BEd as a regular course, many universities offer BEd as a distance-education course as well. The universities that offer distance education BEd are Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Punjab University, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Kurukshetra University, Annamalai University etc.

Apart from the universities, some of the states conducts a common BEd entrance test. In Rajasthan, Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) is held while in Bihar, BEd CET is held for the candidates.

CG Vyapam holds CG Pre BEd for BEd admission in Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand also conducts a common entrance exam for admission. Other states which have their own state-level entrance exam or a common admission process for BEd are UP, Odisha, etc. Candidates can seek information about the B.Ed exam or admission process in their state from the respective official website.

In the two years duration of the B.Ed course, the candidates need to clear theory and practical examinations. In the first year of B.Ed, the candidates study the compulsory subjects of the course as well as the subjects they have chosen as their main subjects. In the second year, there are no specific subject papers, all the papers in the course are common to all the enrolled students.

After completing the course, the candidates can enhance their chances of being appointed as a teacher by giving competitive exams like Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and National Eligibility Test (NET) or SET’s.

Candidates who qualify these examinations get a certificate of eligibility, which enhances the resume of the candidate. However, clearing these exams does not guarantee a job, as the candidates have to get through several rounds of personal interview, group discussion, demo class, etc.

A B.Ed qualified candidate can get appointed in government, as well as, a private school with a good salary package. The candidate can also get a job at Secondary or Higher Secondary Schools as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) or PGT teacher.

Further, if one wants to go for higher studies in this field then they can enroll for the Master’s of Education course (M.Ed). The job prospects that are available for the qualified candidates are school teachers, private tutors, counselors, education researcher, online tutor, language teacher etc.

