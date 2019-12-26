Waiting for UGC NET Result? Understand how NTA will compile result

NTA UGC NET result will be released on December 31, 2019 NTA UGC NET result will be released on December 31, 2019

UGC NET Result December 2019 Date: After releasing the final answer keys, the National Testing Agency will release UGC NET results on December 31. A total of 10,34,872 candidates across the nation are waiting with bated breath for their results. Till the time result is out, let us quickly tell you the criteria and procedure of how the scores are prepared.

To start with, the number of candidates qualifying the UGC NET December 2019 will be calculated as 6 per cent of the total candidates that have appeared in both the papers. Allocation of the slots will be done for different categories on the basis of the reservation policy laid down by the Government of India.

The qualified six per cent candidates mandatorily must have appeared in both the papers and cleared them. Then next, it is to be seen how many candidates get the minimum qualifying marks. Here it is relevant to note that the raw score will be as per the final UGC NET answer key that was recently published, and for every correct answer as per it, candidates get two marks.

Candidates belonging to general category have to calculation for a list of candidates to be declared in any subject for one category. This is done on the basis of a formula. To explain the same, let’s take the example of Public Administration as subject and ST as one of the categories.

The total number of candidates from ST category who have secured 35 per cent marks in both the papers aggregately in Public Administration, multiplied (x) by total slots of ST category, divided (÷) by candidates in total number, who belong to ST category and have secured 35 per cent marks in aggregate in both the papers.

The same formula is implemented to create the cut-off lists for every subject. A list of the candidates considered for JRF is also derived by following the formulae stated above, with a slight difference. For JRF lists, the formula becomes, again taking the example for the subject public administration, and category ST: The total number of candidates from ST category who have opted for JRF and have qualified for eligibility for assistant professor in the subject, multiplied (x) by total slots of ST category available for JRF, divided (÷) by, candidates in total number, who belong to ST category opted for JRF and have qualified for eligibility for assistant professor.

Reservation policy prescribed by the Government of India is followed in order to allot the available JRF slots among various categories.

It may be noted that the normalisation procedure will be implemented for the purpose of determining the UGC NET 2019 result. This is largely to eliminate score differences caused due to multiple shifts having different question papers of UGC NET.

Normalisation process of the UGC NET result starts by converting the raw marks that the candidates have obtained, including all the shifts, into the NTA score also termed as a percentile. It includes all the sessions and shifts in which the exam was conducted. Candidates can check the details of the normalisation procedure on the official website of NTA as well as that of the UGC National Eligibility Test.

