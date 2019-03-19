Chhattisgarh TET answer key 2019, how to raise objections

Chhattisgarh TET answer key 2019: The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) has released the answer key for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 conducted in March 10, 2019. Candidates can refer to the answer key at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any till March 25, 2019. To raise objections, candidates will have to send an email to cgvyapam.dawaapatti2019@gmail.com. The subject of the email should be ‘TET19’. Candidates can also send the objections via post at the head office, the same should be received before 5 pm, March 25, 2019.

Candidates also need to send supporting proofs, without which the query will not be accepted, according to official notification.

Chhattisgarh TET answer key 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TET19 2019 morning shift or evening shift

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the group you appeared for

Step 5: Answer key will appear in PDF format

Candidates can download the answer key for future reference.

The exam was conducted on March 10, 2019. The TET paper – I for recruitment as teacher class 1 to class 5 was conducted in section one and the TET paper – II for class 6 to class 8 was be conducted in the second session.

