Vizag Steel recruitment: 664 junior trainees wanted, apply at vizagsteel.com

Vizag Steel recruitment: The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Junior Trainee in different branches. Those who will get selected will then have to undergo training for a period of 24 months. During it, candidates with ITI qualification will undergo one year skill development course. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — http://www.vizagsteel.com. Those who have attended online test conducted from May 9, 2018 to May 14, 2018 against recruitment advertisement number 03/2017 need not apply again.

The last date for submission of application is September 25.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 664

Designation

Junior Trainee

Branches

Mechanical: 344

Electrical: 203

Metallurgy: 98

Instrumentation: 19

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed matric/ SSC with full time ITI/ diploma in engineering in the above mentioned trades/ disciplines (60 per cent marks in regular ITI/ diploma in engineering for gen/OBC-NCL candidates, 50 per cent marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates in all subjects of all semesters).

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 27 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Trainees will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 10,700, during the first year. After that, a monthly stipend of Rs 12,200 will be provided during the remaining period of training. Once it is completed, they may be appointed on probation to regular post i.e. Technician, subject to availability of vacancies. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 16,800 to Rs 24,110.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online computer based test followed by certificate verification and medical examination.

The duration of the test will be two hours. There will be two segments, namely —

1) Segment I: Questions of general aptitude (i.e arithmetic, reasoning, data interpretation, etc), general awareness/ general knowledge and knowledge of English. A total of 75 questions will be asked.

2) Segment II: Technical subject questions.

Test Centres: Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kakinada, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram.

