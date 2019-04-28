Vistara recruitment 2019: Opportunities for JET employees, walk-in-interview begins tomorrow

Vistara recruitment 2019: Vistara airlines has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to appear for the walk-in-interview for the posts of Cabin Crew. The walk-in-interview will be conducted between April 29 to 30, 2019 in Mumbai.
The vacancies are for the posts of Cabin Crew. The candidates with a minimum of two years of experience working as a crew in domestic or international airline can apply for the posts.
Vacancy details:
Name of the post: Cabin Crew
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification: The candidates with a minimum of 2 years of experience working as a crew in domestic or international airline can apply for the post.
Age Limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 32 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.
Cabin crew posts:
Minimum experience of 2 years as a crew with any domestic or international airline.
Valid SEP License
Minimum age: 20 years.
Cabin Crew In-charge
Minimum experience of 4 years as crew with any domestic or international airline
Valid SEP license
Should have completed a total of 3500 hrs. of flying (proof of hours required) with a minimum 1 year as CCIC
Minimum age: 24 years
Interview schedule:
Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E): April 29 and 30, 2019 (9 AM- 6 PM).
