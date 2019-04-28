Toggle Menu
Vistara recruitment 2019: Opportunities for JET employees, walk-in-interview begins tomorrow

The walk-in-interview will be conducted between April 29 to 30, 2019 in Mumbai. The vacancies are for the posts of Cabin Crew

Vistara recruitment 2019: The walk-in-interview will be conducted between April 29 to 30, 2019 in Mumbai

Vistara recruitment 2019: Vistara airlines has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to appear for the walk-in-interview for the posts of Cabin Crew. The walk-in-interview will be conducted between April 29 to 30, 2019 in Mumbai.

The vacancies are for the posts of Cabin Crew. The candidates with a minimum of two years of experience working as a crew in domestic or international airline can apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Name of the post: Cabin Crew

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates with a minimum of 2 years of experience working as a crew in domestic or international airline can apply for the post.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 32 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

Cabin crew posts:

Minimum experience of 2 years as a crew with any domestic or international airline.

Valid SEP License

Minimum age: 20 years.

Cabin Crew In-charge

Minimum experience of 4 years as crew with any domestic or international airline

Valid SEP license

Should have completed a total of 3500 hrs. of flying (proof of hours required) with a minimum 1 year as CCIC

Minimum age: 24 years

Interview schedule:

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E): April 29 and 30, 2019 (9 AM- 6 PM).

