Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank PO recruitment 2019: Apply for 25 posts, know eligibility

Vishakhapatnam co-operative bank PO recruitment 2019: The Vishakhapatnam co-operative bank has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (assistant managers) on its official website, vcbl.in. A total of 25 vacancies are open for which recruitment exam will be conducted in March. The last date to apply is March 4 up to 4 pm.

The selected candidates will be hired for two years’ time and be rotated in four branches during probation. During probation, they will be trained. After probation, another test will be conducted based on which recruitment will be confirmed.

Vishakhapatnam co-operative bank PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 20 years of age but not above 30 years as on January 1, 2019.

Education: Candidate must have graduated in first class from a recognised university and have proficiency in speaking, writing and reading of English and Telugu

Vishakhapatnam co-operative bank PO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, vcbl.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘vcbl recruitment notification’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link ‘click here’ oppose to ‘application form’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Register using email id, create log-in

Step 6: Log-in, fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Vishakhapatnam co-operative bank PO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700

Vishakhapatnam co-operative bank PO recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be paid Rs 22,000 per month during the periods of their probation

