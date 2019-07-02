Various vacancies in IBPS, earn over Rs 1 lakh per month

IBPS recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of division head (financial and allied services) and CFO, principal official language officer, assistant security and vigilance officer. The interested candidates can apply on or before July 15 till 5 pm. The salary for the posts can be above Rs 1 lakh per month.

Advertising

IBPS recruitment 2019: Post wise vacancies

Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO: 1

Principal Official Language Officer: 1

Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer: 1

Read | IBPS PO vs IBPS RRB PO: Which one is better?

Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent to apply for the posts.

Advertising

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 55 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

Work experience: The candidates need to possess minimum work experience of 15 years to be eligible to apply for the posts.

Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO and – Principal Official Language Officer

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Division Head Financial & Allied Services & CFO: The candidates need to possess B.Com/ M.Com with any of the additional qualifications of CA/ ICWA/ CA/ MBA (Finance)/ CAIIB.

Principal Official Language Officer: The candidates need to possess a Masters degree of a recognised university or equivalent in English/ Hindi with Hindi/ English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 61 years for the post of Division Head, and 62 years for the post of Principal Official Language Officer.

Work experience: Division Head Financial & Allied Services & CFO: The candidates need to possess 20 to 25 years of experience in finance, Accounts, Taxation, Internal Audit, Budget preparation, Recovery, Investment, purchase, etc.

Principal Official Language Officer: The candidates need to possess working as a Hindi faculty in the Training Institute and/or experience of writing tests (Question Papers) in Official language (Hindi language) for Recruitment/Promotion examinations of Banks or Public sector organizations for not less than 5 years or worked as Hindi Translator in any of the Public Sector undertaking for 5 years or more.

Pay scale: For the post of Division Head, the candidates will get a salary of Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

For the post of – Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer, the selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

How to apply:

The candidates need to send their applications to the ‘Head (Administration, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, Plot No.166, 90 ft DP Road, Off Western Express High way, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400 101.”

Important dates:

Commencement of application process: July 1

Last date to submit application: The candidates need to apply on or before July 15, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.