Vacancies in Indian Army, Delhi University, AIIMS, IBPS on offer: Latest jobs to apply in July

With jobs in Delhi University, Indian Army, a huge number of vacancies are on offer in various government, private sectors. The candidates who are looking for jobs can apply in the AIIMS, IBPS, HDFC, and in many other sectors

The online application process for most of the vacant posts will be closed by this month. Have a look at the vacancies to apply this month.

Jobs to apply in July

Bihar BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims: Check schedule

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced the date of the 65th combined prelims examinations. The registration process for the examination will be conducted from July 10 to 24, 2019.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 30, 2019.

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The exam will be objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format.

The selection process includes a preliminary exam followed by the main exam. Candidates having a degree from any recognised university can apply for the same.

Jobs in HDFC bank

The HDFC bank recently announced a tie-up with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, aiming to hire 5,000 over the next three years, after they finish a year-long training at the institute.

The new inductees will pay a course fee of Rs 3.3 lakh plus applicable taxes and will draw Rs 4 lakh as the first yearly salary, the bank said in a statement.

“Digitalisation is changing the skill requirements and for personal banking, we require candidates who are ready to interact with customers. Over a period of time, all our fresher hiring will be through such tie-ups,” a bank spokesperson said.

Atomic Energy Education Society AEES recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 57 teacher posts

Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of PRT, TGT, Librarian, and special education. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, aees.gov.in, on or before July 20, 2019.

The candidates need to possess two years diploma in education or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) to apply for the posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

PGT (Hindi): Post Graduation in Hindi or Sanskrit and graduation with Hindi as one of the subject in all the three years and B.Ed. with Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject

PGT (Physics): Post Graduation in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics and B.Ed. with any science subject as a teaching subject.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 75 manager posts

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Central Electronics Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Manager. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in.

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before July 20, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 75

Name of the post: Manager

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree and MBA can apply for the posts.

The candidates need to possess minimum 55 per cent marks in acadamics and 18 years of work experience.

Jobs in Delhi University, apply for 263 Assistant Professor posts

The University of Delhi has advertised for the posts of Assistant Professors. There are 263 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, du.ac.in. The applications have been invited through online mode.

The detail notification will be released soon at the website du.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Assistant Professor: 263

Jobs on offer in IBPS, apply by July 15

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of division head (financial and allied services) and CFO, principal official language officer, assistant security and vigilance officer. The interested candidates can apply on or before July 15 till 5 pm.

The salary for the posts can be above Rs 1 lakh per month.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Post wise vacancies

Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO: 1

Principal Official Language Officer: 1

Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent to apply for the posts.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 55 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be 45 years

AIIMS-Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019, salary upto Rs 1.43 lakh per month

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has advertised for the post of staff nurses grade II. The application process is open and the last date to apply is July 21 (Sunday). A total of 200 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a recruitment exam. The dates of the same are yet to be announced. It will be a 100 marks exam for 90 minutes duration. Candidates will be testing against subject knowledge fo concerned post (nursing) and general aptitude and awareness as well as basic computer knowledge. The subject knowledge is of 80 marks while the general aptitude and computer knowledge each is for 10 marks.

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility Education: Candidates should have BSc (honours) Nursing or BSc (post certificate) or BSc (post basic) nursing from a recognised institute. Candidates with diploma in general nursing midwifery with two-years of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital can also apply

Age: To be eligible to apply for the job, candidates should be 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years The age will be calculated as on July 21, 2019.

Vacancies in Indian Air Force, how to apply

Indian Air Force Airmen recruitment 2019: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification to hire at the post of airmen in group X and group Y trades in the Indian Air Force. The online registration process for the same will only be available for 15 days – beginning from today – July 1 (Monday) and concluding on July 15, 2019. Interested will be able to apply at airmenselection.cdac.in.

Enrolment shall be for an initial period of 20 years (subject to condition) which may be extended up to the age of 57 years. After clearing the exams for recruitment, candidates will have to undergo training. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for several exams including the written exam, adaptability test, and medical fitness round. Selected candidates will have to undergo physical fitness and document verification round as well. A merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on April 30, 2020.

2189 vacancies in EPFO, apply before July 21

The Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited applications for the post of social security assistant (SSA). A total of 2,189 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The EPFO SSA application form is released at epfindia.gov.in and will be available till July 21, 5 pm.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for three-tier exam consisting of preliminary exam to be conducted on August 31 and September 1, 2019. The selected candidate will then be eligible to appear for the Mains exam followed by skill test as the final phase test. The dates for the second and third stage exam will be released later.

UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment for 1,186 vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications junior assistant at its official website upsssc.gov.in. The application process has begun and the last date to apply online and make payment is July 20, 2019.

A total of 1,186 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment process.

Age: To be eligible for the job, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age to apply is capped at 40 years.

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education and must be able to type 25 words in 30 minutes in English and Hindi typing. Computer operating certificate provided by the DOEACC society is also acceptable

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 Short Service Commission posts

The Indian Army is inviting applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried men and women. A total of 150 vacancies are on offer, and the interested candidates can apply on the official website — amcsscentry.gov.in.

The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE may also apply.

The candidates need to apply through the official website amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date to apply online is July 21, 2019.

Advertising

