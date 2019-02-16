Vacancies in Home Ministry, check and apply

Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant posts available in different departments in the ministry. The candidates can check the official website for various vacant posts.

Advertising

The candidates who want to apply can do online or offline. The candidates have to send their application form to the office of the various ministry as mentioned in the notification.

The application process for the posts has started in the last week of January or in February, and it will be closed in March.

Home Ministry recruitment: Vacancies available

Laboratory Technician: 6

Chief Instructor in National Fire Service College: 1

Joint Director: 1

Consultant: 2

Deputy Director General: 1

Laboratory Technician vacancies

Total vacancies: 6

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with two years of experience in Teaching or Training or Lab research.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400 with other allowances.

How to apply:

The candidates have to send duly filled application form to the “Director General, (Fire services, Civil Defence, Home Gurads, Govt of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi- 110066.”

The candidates can send their application form to the above mentioned address on or before March 1, 2019.

For details on other vacancies, please check the official notification.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.