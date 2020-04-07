Vacancies for scientist posts under IT Ministry; pay scale over Rs 2 lakh

The candidates for the post of scientist B, C can get a pay scale above Rs 2 lakh. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The candidates for the post of scientist B, C can get a pay scale above Rs 2 lakh. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist B, C. There are a total 30 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through the website- sameer.gov.in. The application process will be closed on April 30, 2020.

The candidates selected for the post of scientist C will get a maximum remuneration of Rs 2,08,700, while for the post of scientist B, the maximum pay scale will be around Rs 1,77,500.

Ministry of IT recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Scientist C: 2

Scientist B: 28

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Scientist C (MRF): The candidates should possess a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognised university. The candidates need to possess PhD.

A minimum 4 years’ post qualification experience in design and development in the area of RF/Microwave systems, Millimeter Wave, Communications, Antenna, in Scientific Institutions, Industrial and Academic Institutions or in both.

Scientist-B (MRF): The candidates should possess a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognised university.

For post wise details on educational qualification, experience, please check the official notification.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the general category candidates for the post of Scientist B should not cross 35 years. For the post of Scientist C, the age limit should not cross 40 years. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examinations followed by interview. The written examination will be objective type and based on GATE syllabus, pattern for Electronics and communication engineering (EC).

The minimum percentage to qualify the written examination will be 50 per cent for General/EWS, 40 per cent for OBC, 30 per cent for the SC/ST/PWD categories.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 67,700-2,08,700 for the post of Scientist C, and Rs 56,100-1,77,500 for the post of Scientist B.

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the website- sameer.gov.in. The application process will be closed on April 30, 2020.

SAMEER is a Research & Development Organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. It has its headquarter at Mumbai and centres at Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.

