Uttarakhand UTET result 2018 declared, check cut-off

Uttarakhand UTET result 2018 declared for paper I and paper II for recruitment at state level schools as a teacher. Candidates can check result and cut-off at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand UTET 2018 result: Candidates can check at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand UTET result 2019: The Uttrakhand Board of Secondary education (UBSE) has declared the result for the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) on its official website — ubse.uk.gov.in. The exam was conducted on December 14, 2018 across 29 centres.

The board has also released the minimum qualifying marks cut-off. For candidates belonging to the unreserved category, the minimum marks are 60 per cent while for those belonging to SC/ST category, the minimum cut-off is 40 per cent and 50 per cent for ex-servicemen category, according to the official release.

Uttarakhand UTET result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘departmental exam/UTET’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the top link ‘utet result’

Step 5: Another new page will open

Step 6: Log-in using OMR number

The result for paper I and paper II conducted for appointment of teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8 respectively. TET is the eligibility level exam for securing a job as a government school teacher.

