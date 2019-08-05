Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: Application form tomorrow for 280 posts

Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will release the application form for recruitment at the post of agriculture officer at its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The application form will be released tomorrow – August 6 and will conclude on September 19, however, candidates can submit fee till September 21.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the exam. The exact dates are yet to be announced but as per the official release, the exam will be conducted in December 2019. A total of 280 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having a graduate degree in agriculture – BSc Agriculture or equivalent can apply.

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 42 years.

Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘one-time registration’

Step 3: Fill details, submit

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee

Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 300 for those belonging to the state and reserved category will have to pay Rs 150

Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be objective type with multiple-choice options. It will be of 100 marks and candidates will get two hours to solve the test. To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 45 per cent marks, for the reserved category the minimum marks are 35. Each question in the test will have one mark and for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,800

