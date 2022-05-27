Uttarakhand UKPSC PCS Prelims 2021 result declared: How to check

UKPSC PCS Premils result in 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result for UKPSC Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Prelims 2021. Candidates who appeared for the State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services exam can download their respective results from the official website — ukpsc.gov.in.

As mentioned in the official notice, the main examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 20 to August 24, 2022.

UKPSC PCS Prelims result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads‘UKPSC PCS Prelims result 2021’ available on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open where the candidates have to check their roll number

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who will pass the prelims exams will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The prelims examination was conducted on April 3, 2022.