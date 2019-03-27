Uttarakhand UKPSC Mains 2017 result declared, steps to download

UKPSC higher subordinate services mains result in 2017: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result for Higher Subordinate Service (Main) Examination conducted from September 26 to September 29, 2017. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.

The next exam will be conducted by the state public service commission between May 28 and May 31, 2019. The final date will be announced later. The UKPSC has released the list of roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the exam but the personalised score and cut-off will be released later.

UKPSC higher subordinate services mains result 2017: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘upsc state civil services main result’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘click here to check exam results’

Step 4: A PDF will open, check roll number

The recruitment exam is being conducted for 11 posts consisting of deputy collector, district commandant, district budget officer etc.

