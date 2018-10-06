Uttarakhand UKMSSB recruitment 2018: 138 Assistant Professor vacancies, apply to earn Rs 1.77 lakh

UKMSSB recruitment 2018: There are 138 Assistant Professor vacancies and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. (Image source: unsplash.com) UKMSSB recruitment 2018: There are 138 Assistant Professor vacancies and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. (Image source: unsplash.com)

Uttarakhand UKMSSB recruitment 2018: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor. The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ukmssb.org till October 26, 2018.

There are 138 Assistant Professor vacancies and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 138

Name of the posts:

Assistant Professors

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates must possess an MBBS or a post-graduation degree in relevant discipline from a recognised university or college.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 45 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not be above 30 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500.

Application process:

The interested candidates can apply through the official website, ukmssb.org till October 16, 2018.

Application fees:

General/ OBC candidates: The General/ OBC candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 2000.

SC/ ST candidates: The SC/ ST candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

UKMSSB recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 27

Last date to apply online: October 26.

