Uttarakhand Public Service Commission UKPSC releases answer key for civil judge exams, how to check

UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the civil judge recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the answer key through the official website- ukpsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The recruitment examination was conducted on September 1, 2019. A total of 30 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

UKPSC civil judge answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘download answer key’

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can raise their objections within a week. After the verification, the commission will release the final answer key, followed by the results.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.