Uttarakhand Public Service Commission UKPSC releases answer key for civil judge exams, how to check

UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the civil judge recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the answer key through the official website- ukpsc.gov.in.
The recruitment examination was conducted on September 1, 2019. A total of 30 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.
UKPSC civil judge answer key 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ukpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link- ‘download answer key’
Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The candidates can raise their objections within a week. After the verification, the commission will release the final answer key, followed by the results.